Amitabh Bachchan's picture with his special 'co-star' will drive away your Monday blues; see here

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active stars on social media and he keeps sharing quirky and inspirational posts. Big B on Monday introduced his 'co-star' to his Instagram followers, and this time, he has a dog as his fellow actor. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Amitabh posted a picture of him with his four-legged friend. "My co-star at work. When he is on set the whole atmosphere changes...that is why they are man-woman's best friend," he captioned the post.

Big B's post about the furry one received a lot of love from everyone. Reacting to the picture, Big B's granddaughter Navya Nanda commented a string of red heart emojis on it. "Totally adorable," another user commented.

Amitabh is a devoted dog lover. He once had a pet dog named Shanouk, who died in 2013. Big B was extremely close to him. He had also posted many images with his beloved pet on his blog.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next star in Rumi Jaffrey's 'Chehre' co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Bachchan will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The veteran star recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'The Intern'. He has replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit movie of the same name, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Big B also has films like 'Jhund', 'Goodbye', 'May Day', and several others in the pipeline.

