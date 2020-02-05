Sonam responds to tweets mocking Anil Kapoor's photo with Dawood Ibrahim. And, she's savage

Sonam Kapoor responds to tweets mocking Anil Kapoor's picture with Dawood Ibrahim

Sonam Kapoor is blunt on social media. She doesn't mince her words and unlike several other Bollywood stars, she doesn't refrain from putting out her opinions on Twitter. Hence, she is often trolled. Remaining unperturbed, Sonam continues speaking out her mind.

A few days back, reacting to the recent incidents of firing at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University, Sonam had tweeted, “This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those.”

This didn't go down well with many, one of whom is a prominent journalist. Taking a jibe at her, a Twitter user wrote, ''Hero of Karma with bad karma. P.S - At times I think Sonam scts or tweets only to embarass her father''.

Responding to it, Sonam wrote, ''He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you. I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence''.

Another tweet read, ''आप बहुत प्रखरता से अपनी आवाज़ उठाती हैं। कृपया देश को बताएंगी कि आतंकी दाऊद के साथ आपके पिता की तस्वीर का संबंध उनके कर्म से है या उनके धर्म से? ''. This translates into 'You raise your voice strongly. Can you please tell the country whether your father's picture with terrorist Dawood is related to his karma or his religion?'.

''Cricket se hain. Indian cricket se,'' the actress responded.

Sonam is one of the few Bollywood personalities who have been tweeting against the incidents of violence in Delhi.