Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM K AHUJA Sonam Kapoor shares mushy picture with husband Anand Ahuja amid coronavirus lockdown

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja returned to India last week from UK amid the coronavirus outbreak, right before the government announced a ban on international flights. Today, the actress shared a mushy picture with her husband Anand Ahuja, which got everyone talking. The black-and-white picture shows Sonam kissing her husband on the forehead and captioned it with the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby.

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable post with Anand, and wrote, "Rise up this mornin' Smiled with the risin' sun Three little birds Pitch by my doorstep Singin' sweet songs Of melodies pure and true Saying', (this is my message to you) Singing' don't worry 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright Singing' don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybabya."

But it was Anand's comment on the post that stole the thunder. He wrote, "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang "sunshine"! This post is super cute but doesn't free you from the in person singing promise please! sonamkapoor"

In a post about dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Sonam had listed down a few essential qualities to resort to at this point: "Kindness, empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self discipline, self reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn't any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty.

Sonam and Anand returned to India from London before the lockdown was announced. Talking about the same, the Neerja actor in an interview with a film critic said, "I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page