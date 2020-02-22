Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singer Mika Singh’s staff member Saumya Zoheb Khan commits suicide by drug overdose

One of the staff members of Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh called Samuya Zoheb Khan was found dead at his studio in Andheri, Mumbai, on February 3rd. Police have claimed that she killed herself after consuming sleeping pills. A report in Mumbai Mirror claims that Saumya was suffering from depression. The report state that Saumya’s body was found in the living room on the first floor of Mika Singh's studio at Bungalow No 19, MHADA colony in the SVP Nagar area of Four Bungalows at around 10.15 pm.

Inspector P Bhosle stated, "On account of her family issues and depression, she was staying alone on the first floor of Singh's studio." He also informed that the post-mortem reports did not suggest any foul play. He said. "At around 10:15 pm, some workers, who were on the ground floor of the studio, went upstairs to inquire. They found Khan lying motionless. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead,"

Singer Mika also took to his social media to announce the sad news and paid his last respects. He shared a picture of Saumya and wrote, “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh . Very sad to Announce that ,Our dear @saumya.samy has left us for heavenly abode, leaving behind with us her Beautiful memories she left this world at a very young age. May God bless her soul rest in peace . My heartfelt condolences to her family and her husband @official_zohebkhan”

