Sidharth Malhotra to attend screening of 'Shershaah' at first Himalayan Film Festival

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is in Ladakh to attend the screening of his hit film 'Shershaah' at the first-ever Himalayan Film Festival. On Friday, Sidharth took to Instagram Stories and posted a few videos from his flight to Ladakh. In the clips, he can be seen expressing his happiness about getting the honour to attend the festival. He also shared a post writing a quote by William Shakespeare,"The earth has music for those who listen" - William Shakespeare."

Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

The film, which was released a month ago, was hailed by everyone. Be it actors' performances or the songs, 'Shershaah' became a massive hit for many reasons.

Dharma Productions, one of the production companies behind the project, also shared the news with fans on their Instagram handle. "Our #Shershaah is back to the land of #Ladakh to attend the screening of the film at the first-ever Himalayan Film Festival! Yeh dil hamesha maange more," the post read.

As 'Shershaah' marked a month of its release on September 12, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were beyond grateful for the audience's love and appreciation towards the film. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth wrote, "Marking a month of your unfading love for Team Shershaah." Alongside the note, he also shared a video featuring several iconic scenes from the film.

Producer Karan Johar, too, expressed his happiness. "It's been a month of overwhelming response, setting benchmarks, breaking records & conquering hearts...which continues! #Shershaah," he wrote on Instagram. Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others also acted in the hit war drama.

Speaking about The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF), it will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at Leh, Ladakh today.

