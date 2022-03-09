Sidharth Malhotra to begin shoot for Rohit Shetty's 'cop' series? Fans can't wait for first look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra will make his web debut with cop series

Highlights Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer cop series will have eight episodes and stream on Prime Video

Rohit Shetty will be a showrunner and producer on this series

Last year, Rohit confirmed the development of this project

There have been speculations for the longest time around Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra will be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty-backed series, which is reportedly based on cops. Although there has been no official confirmation on the same from the makers or Sidharth himself, a report claims that the shooting for the yet-untitled project will kick-start in Mumbai from Thursday.

Not just Sidharth, this series will reportedly mark Rohit's foray into the world of streaming as a producer and showrunner. A few months ago Rohit had confirmed that the project was in development but never agreed to casting Sidharth in it. "We are planning a web series, it is a cop-based show but nothing is finalised. There is still a lot of time for that," he had told PTI in an interview last year. Now, we hear that the series is all set to begin shooting in Mumbai's Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle as per a Mid-Day report.

A source in the know told the website, "After the release of Sooryavanshi, Rohit and his team have been working relentlessly on the script. Considering the OTT universe is filled with cop dramas, he wanted his signature style to reflect in the cop caper. As the showrunner, he wants to present the series in a way that appeals to a global audience.”

The upcoming show will be directed by Sushwanth Prakash, who is an assistant director with Rohit for some years now. It will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video and have eight episodes. As the report surfaced about Sidharth's OTT debut as a cop, fans took to social media to express their excitement.

"WOW! Waiting for that! Hope it will be a good one (sic)," commented one of the netizens. Another one said, "Shershaah of Bollywood."

Sidharth was last seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani, which was released on Amazon Prime Video to good fan response. his upcoming films are Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God.