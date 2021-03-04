Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Sharmaji Namkeen: THIS actor completes late Rishi Kapoor's portions in film starring Juhi Chawla

The doomed year 2020 came with the shocking news of deaths of many Bollywood celebrities. One amongst those was veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on April 30. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the actor was unable to shoot few scenes of his last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen.' The latest report suggests that the shooting of the scenes is now complete, thanks to Paresh Rawal who stepped in Rishi Kapoor's shoes. Directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia, the film apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal also stars Juhi Chawla and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The report in TOI states, "Paresh Rawal and Satish Kaushik have been shooting for the film Sharmaji Namkeen in Delhi-NCR this week. The film will be Rishi Kapoor's last release with Paresh Rawal completing the late actor's unfinished portions."

For those unversed, the film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures.

Sometime back, Indian film critic and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted "PARESH RAWAL TO COMPLETE RISHI KAPOOR'S PORTIONS... Since the shoot of #RishiKapoor's last film #SharmajiNamkeen is pending, #PareshRawal has agreed to complete the remainder of the film *in the same role*... The film will release on 4 Sept 2021, #RishiKapoor's birth anniversary."

He further added "#SharmajiNamkeen is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures... Directed by Hitesh Bhatia."

The film is being expected to release on September 4, 2021 which marks his birth anniversary. Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. He was 67.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Related Video