Shahid Kapoor injured during 'Jersey' shoot

Shahid Kapoor was hit by a cricket ball on his lips during rehearsals for the shot after which he was rushed for treatment.

New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2020 21:18 IST
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor will not be shooting for the next few days as he has a heavily bruised lower lip

Actor Shahid Kapoor was injured during filming for his upcoming movie "Jersey". Shahid has been shooting for the cricket movie, a remake of a Telugu blockbuster, in Chandigarh and during a rehearsal shot, he got struck by a ball, a source close to the makers said. "Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out.

"He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor," the source said.

The actor will not be shooting for the next few days as he has a heavily bruised lower lip. He will resume filming after the swelling subsides and the wound is healed, the source added.

"Jersey" chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead.

"Jersey", which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, will release in August this year.

