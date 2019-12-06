Shah Rukh is giving us serious King Khan feels as he soaks in some California sun

Shah Rukh Khan relaxes in his surreal villa.

Amidst reports of his much-awaited next film announcement, Shah Rukh Khan is chilling in California. The superstar shared a couple of photos on Instagram soaking in some sun. The actor posted pictures in which he can be seen rewinding himself in the lavish villa. From posing alongside the pool to pool table, SRK looked uber cool in all the photos. In case you haven't seen them yet, here you go:

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in California

This monochrome one is lit!

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan's swag at his best.

Shah Rukh Khan chill alongside the pool

The actor went on a sabbatical after his 2018 release Zero directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in important roles. Now, reports state that he hs signed Stree fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film. The movie which will go on floors next year is touted to be an action-comedy-thriller.

The movie will be shot in India and foreign locations extensively. "An international stunt crew will be designing the action in the film. Raj and DK are currently putting the finishing touches to the script. They will soon finalise the shooting locations and lock the ensemble cast, including an A-list actress for the female lead, crew and technical team,'' Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source.

There has been no official announcement yet. So far, the superstar has maintained suspense on his comeback project, telling fans that he will make an announcement when he signs one.

For unversed, SRK expressed desire to do an action film in one of his interviews. He even went on to ask directors and writers to come up with a script. Well, looks like his wish has been fulfilled.

While SRK was away from acting, he focussed on his production house and spent some quality time with family.

