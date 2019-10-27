Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite Hollywood actor in David Letterman's show

Shah Rukh Khan makes candid revelations in his interview with David Letterman

Shah Rukh Khan was at his candid best on Netflix's talk show My Guest With David letterman. He talked about his personal life, choices, and stardom in depth. When David Letterman asked Shah Rukh Khan about his favourite Hollywood actor, SRK picked the name of Michael J Fox. Shah Rukh said, 'I grew up loving Michael J Fox, I think a lot of my acting and the way he used to use space and the ease with which he used to act in Family Ties and then, of course Back To The Future. So I am a big, big fan and I really look up to him for everything.'

Shah Rukh also revealed that Michael J Fox's work inspired him to be an actor, 'Apart from the fact that he inspired a young boy (SRK) to be an actor like him he was sweet and funny, and he always looked eternally youthful.'

So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, “let’s watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia ...” and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips...”papa it’s not new...it’s just you!! “ Well... pic.twitter.com/ncu2RA74h6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 26, 2019

In this special interview with David Letterman spoke in detail about his professional and personal life. Shah Rukh said that he tries to spend a lot of time with his kids and never wants them to feel his absence in their life. Talking about his elder son Aaryan's acting career, SRK revealed that unlike him Aaryan doesn't want to be an actor as he himself feels that he is not good at acting. Aaryan doesn't want to be constantly compared to his father and If he takes up acting his work will always be compared to his dad. Shah Rukh said that Aaryan is a good writer and he wants to pursue a career in acting.

My Next Guest with David Letterman featuring Shah Rukh Khan is streaming on Netflix.