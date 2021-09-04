Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister, snapped at lunch together post Tiger 3 shoot; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEHMETERSOYTR Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister, snapped at lunch together post Tiger 3 shoot

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who are currently shooting for their upcoming film Tiger 3 met Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism of Turkey and his delegates on Friday. Pictures of the duo from the meeting have been shared by the minister on his official Instagram account. Alongside the pictures he wrote, “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects.”

In the pictures, Salman Khan can be seen wearing a black suit while Katrina looked ravishing in a beige top with black pants. They also met the delegates and Salman even gave a fist bump to the tourism minister.

Take a look:

Katrina and Salman were also spotted at lunch together after finishing shoot day for Tiger 3. Their pictures with fans are also doing rounds on social media.

Check them out here:

Earlier, the superstar's look from the spy thriller was leaked which caused social media to go into a tizzy. The 55-year-old superstar was seen sporting long reddish-brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look. Another set of pictures showed Salman posing with some fans.

'Tiger 3' was earlier put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. It is the third part of the spy thriller franchise being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.