Rishi Kapoor's last video at his house doing yoga during lockdown | WATCH

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The actor's health has been in the news after he was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2018. He returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in New York for almost a year. Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. Rishi Kapoor used to take care of his health after suffering from the disease. He used to do yoga and go for walks with his wife Neetu Kapoor. Last month, Rishi's wife Neetu had shared a video of the actor working out at home due to the nationwide lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor's last video on the internet is of him doing virtual yoga at home during the quarantine. In the video, the actor is seen watching yogasanas on the screen and copying them. Check out the video here-

Kapoor family on Thursday issued an official statement on Rishi Kapoor's death which read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

The actor's last rites will take place at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi after his daughter Riddhima Kapoor reaches there with her family. Due to lockdown, Riddhima was waiting for the movement pass to attend the cremation ceremony. Now, after getting approval from Delhi Police, she will join her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir along with four other family members.

