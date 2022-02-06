RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Do you know legendary singer named actor Neil Nitin Mukesh?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEIL NITIN MU Lata Mangeshkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh

As Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday (February 06), actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram and recalled the legendary singer's close relationship with his family. Sharing pictures of Lata Mangeshkar with his father and grandfather, Neil wrote, "Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment. We are devastated. For my father, music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata didi was the goddess that my father and all of us worshipped."

He also revealed that it was Lata Mangeshkar who named him Neil. "Saakshat Saraswati. 4 generations of the Mukesh family simply love her. 3 have not only worked with her but owe our identities to her, don't forget she named me. She is one with God. We will love you forever," Neil added.

The last rites of the late singer with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today. Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at an age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna. She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

