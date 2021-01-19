Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRALI Remo D'Souza goes for a day out with actor Aamir Ali post-heart attack scare

Director and choreographer Remo D'Souza was spotted in Mumbai with his friend Amir Ali and wife Lizelle. Amir took to his Instagram account and shared the glimpse where the trio can be seen having fun and spending some happy moments together. The ABCD director has been recovering after he suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kokilaben Hospital on December 11. He was discharged on December 19.

Meanwhile in a video shared on Instagram, Remo D'Souza thanks all his well-wishers for their prayers and blessings.

Earlier, Aamir had shared updates from the hospital when Remo was admitted. “My brother is back," he'd written in a social media post.

After Remo returned home after he was discharged from the hospital, he shared a video on Instagram where he thanked his fans for their immense love, support, and prayers for a speedy recovery. In the video, he was seen holding a bunch of balloons and smiling. Soon he even started with his workout, following a healthy diet. He shared, "The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback” just started today:) slowly but surely:))."

Remo's wife, Lizelle, shared a heartfelt note with a picture of her and Remo hugging each other on Christmas. She wrote, ""My best Christmas gift ever... This moment I’ll always cherish... hugging you after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs...". She also thanked actor Salman Khan for being a great emotional support.