Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Highlights Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are eager to know about their wedding

A few days back, the 'Liger' actor shared a tweet hinting towards their wedding rumours

And now, Rashmika in her recent interview opened up about the same

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are known not just for their films but also for their alleged relationship. A number of times, rumours about their wedding rose made fans happy. Yet again, a similar buzz took place on the internet when it was being said that the two of them are all set to tie the knot after dating for several years. After remaining tight-lipped about the same, the 'Liger' actor shared a tweet that left everyone wondering if it was directed to his and Rashmika's wedding reports. The tweet that he shared read, "As usual nonsense..Don’t we just. (heart emoji) da news!" Well now, the actress who is currently basking in the success of her last film 'Pushpa' finally broke her silence and revealed whether she is tying the knot with the Arjun Reddy actor.

Quashing all the reports, Rashmika told Mirchi9 that news about her wedding with Vijay is baseless and not true. She said, "It is just a time pass rumour. I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be."

Meanwhile, have a look at Vijay's previous tweet here:

For those unversed, not just their online chemistry in films like-- Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade but also their offscreen outings has grabbed the limelight. The two of them have been spotted together in public on various occasions raising eyebrows.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh directorial 'Liger' co-starring Ananya Panday, former professional boxer, Mike Tyson. While Rashmika is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with 2 big films-- 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Good Bye' with Amitabh Bachchan.