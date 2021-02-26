Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh says Rohit Shetty was itching for elaborate action sequence

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh says director Rohit Shetty had been itching to shoot a new, elaborate action sequence with cars blowing up and guns firing for a while now. "Rohit sir and I were both delighted to return to shooting full on high-octane action. Rohit sir was joking with me that he had been itching to get back to shooting an elaborate action sequence with cars blowing up and guns firing since a long time, and I totally shared his sentiment," said Ranveer.

He added: "The last time we shot action together was during the climax of ‘Sooryavanshi'. So, this shoot was extra fulfilling for both of us. Bahut time se action ka keeda kaat raha tha hum dono ko!"

Rohit and Ranveer have worked together in the cop action-drama Simmba and the upcoming Sooryavanshi.

They are currently working on Cirkus, and have also shot a commercial together which will drop soon. The commercial comes with trademark Rohit Shetty action extravaganza, and Ranveer is naturally impressed. "Trust Rohit sir to add this kind of scale and spectacle to a noodle commercial!" the actor said.

Recently, Ranveer, who is quite active on social media, has revealed the fun side of the most serious director Rohit Shetty. The actor shared a hilarious video where the filmmaker is driving a clown car. The fun-loving actor took to Instagram to share a fun moment from the sets of his Cirkus. The clip starts with Ranveer introducing Rohit as "the most serious stunt director of the country".

Towards the end, the filmmaker realises that the Simmba actor is recording him as he asks him, “Abbe tu shoot kar raha hai?" The video shows Rohit driving the clown car, and taking a round. Although the funny video does not feature Ranveer, but he is heard having a good laugh behind the camera.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote "Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty."

Meanwhile, Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.