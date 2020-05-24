Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEEPIKAPADUKONE Ranveer Singh has 'World’s Most Squishable Face', wife Deepika Padukone showers all the love and kisses

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, fondly known as Deepveer, is giving us serious relationship goals. The adorable couple is spending quality time with each other during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. From working out together to cooking delicacies, the two have been sharing glimpses of their days in lockdown on their Instagram accounts. On Sunday, Deepika Padukone shared an adorable boomerang video of herself showering husband Ranveer Singh with lots of love and kisses.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared the video and wrote, "World’s Most Squishable Face!!! #cutie @ranveersingh".

After being in a relationship for six years and engaged for four, Ranveer and Deepika got married in two beautiful ceremonies - a traditional Konkani-style wedding followed by an anand karaj - in November 2018. Their wedding festivities took place in Italy, away from the media glare, and were attended only by family members and a few close friends.

