Rani Mukerji, Saif to reunite after 11 years for Bunty Babli 2; here’s how they reacted | See FIRST LOOK

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli emerged as one of the top blockbusters when it released in 2005. The film not just earned success but managed to achieve cult status. Now that the makers are gearing up for a sequel, fans are expecting to see the Bunty-Babli jodi once again. However, this time, they won’t be seeing the original pair but Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan. In Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani and Saif will be reuniting after 11 years.

In an exciting casting coup of the season, Yash Raj Films is reuniting Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and presenting them to play the original Bunty Aur Babli in the fully rebooted sequel! Saif and Rani were a blockbuster Jodi as they delivered big hits like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum and were celebrated as a pair to watch out for given their infectious chemistry. They are reuniting after 11 years to bring their magic back on screen and we couldn’t be more excited!

The much-anticipated sequel will see a huge time leap of 10 years and feature two pairs of Bunty and Babli! YRF had earlier announced an incredibly fresh pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi (of Gully Boy fame) and a new heroine, Sharvari, as the new talented conmen Bunty and Babli. Now, with the originals also back in the franchise, this is a huge twist to watch out for! It will be very interesting to see the dynamics between the two on-screen conmen couples.

Saif Ali Khan is elated to be a part of the franchise. He said, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out and out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it’s a new role for me, new language and milieu and that’s what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty Babli in the film. It’s fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I’m looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It’s also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again.”

The duo will play the ‘original cons’ in the film along with the new pair, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari. Speaking to India TV, Saif and Rani reacted to coming together after a long gap and said they were thrilled to work with each other again. Rani said, “I am excited to be working with Saif again and I’m looking forward to working with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

Rani Mukerji said, “The original Bunty Aur Babli got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005

The actors were last seen together in Bollywood film Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic in 2008. Their onscreen pairing also received a lot of love. They have also starred in films like Ta Ra Rum Pum, Humm Tumm, Kal Ho Na Ho.

On Wednesday, Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that he will be seen in the sequel. He said, “बंटी और बबली ! Iss Naam mein kuch toh baat hai! है ना? @sharvari @varun.v.sharma @yrf @buntyaurbabli2”

