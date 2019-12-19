Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday CONFIRMED for Shakun Batra’s next, Karan Johar to produce

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday come together for Shakun Batra’s next

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has once gain brought together and interesting set of actors for his next production. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen together in a film helmed by Kapoor & Sons fame director Shakun Batra. Rumours were already all over the internet that the trio will be seen in a relationship drama and now the makers have made it official.

Talking about the film to Bombay Times, Shakun Batra claimed, “It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.” Karan Johar added, “Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions — Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021. I am proud and excited about Shakun’s vision as a versatile filmmaker.”

The film will go on floors in February 2020 and is scheduled for the Valentines Day 2021 release. While the makers haven’t decided on a title yet, it will be based on relationships.

There is no denying that Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher’s fans will be thrilled with the news. In two days, the actor has announced two films which big production houses. On Wednesday, the actor also announced that he will be seen in the sequel of 2005 popular film Bunty Aur Babli. The film will also star debutante Sharvari, rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her next film Chhapaak in which she will be seen playing an acid attack survivor. The actress also has Kabir Khan’s ’83 with husband Ranveer Singh in the pipeline as well.

