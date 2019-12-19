Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar reacts to Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy dropping out of Oscars 2020

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy failed to make the cut in the top ten movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards. The news came as a disappointment for many celebrities including Farhan Akhtar who had produced the film. The film garnered much praise for spectacular performances by the actors as well as for highlighting the hidden talent in the country. The film chronicled the journey of a budding rapper Murad, played by Ranveer Singh.

While director Zoya Akhtar has already expressed her disappointment on Gully Boy dropping out of the Oscars 2020 race, Farhan also reacted to the same recently. Talking to Spotboye, the Rock On actor said, "We are disappointed that Gully Boy didn't make it to the short list but grateful that we had the opportunity to compete. Best of luck to the films that have made it through."

Other films that made it to the top ten in in the International Feature Film category are - The Painted Bird (Czech Republic), Truth and Justice (Estonia), Les Misérables (France), Those Who Remained (Hungary), Honeyland (North Macedonia), Corpus Christi (Poland), Beanpole (Russia), Atlantics (Senegal), Parasite (South Korea) and Pain & Glory (Spain).

For the unversed, the Academy members from all branches have now been invited to watch these films and cast a ballot. After this on January 12, 2020, they will announce the final nominations for the awards. Later, the 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

