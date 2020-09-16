Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEPHOODA Randeep Hooda resumes work after knee surgery, begins dubbing for Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who recently underwent a knee surgery is doing well and has now after months-long hiatus returned to work. Taking to his social media handle on Wednesday, he expressed his excitement revealing that he has begun dubbing for action-thriller 'Radhe.' The 'Extraction' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the studio dropping hints that the rest of the remaining work on megastar Salman Khan's much-awaited thriller might also start soon.

The picture features him standing with a hearty smile in front of a mic as he is all set to begin dubbing. "Grateful to be back at work #Radhe," Hooda wrote in the caption.

The action flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of film theatres owing to coronavirus induced lockdown. A new release date for the flick has yet not been announced by the film banner.

Talking about the cast, it will see Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

Talking about the film at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3 last year, Salman said, "The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai."

