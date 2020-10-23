Friday, October 23, 2020
     
  5. Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone and others wish Prabhas on birthday

Prabhas who turned 41 on Friday, received special birthday wishes by the fans across the country. Along with his fans his colleagues too penned some really lovely birthday wishes for him on their social media platform.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2020 16:40 IST
Prabhas
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Prabhas's birthday

 

Baahubali famed actor Prabhas who turned 41on Friday, received special birthday wishes by the fans across the country. Along with his fans his colleagues too penned some really lovely birthday wishes for him on their social media platform. His Baahubali co-star and close friend Rana Daggubati shared a collage of their best moments in his Instagram story, writing "Happy Birthday Brother @actorprabhas..Wish you only the best." 

India Tv - Rana Daggubati, Prabhas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANADAGGUBATI

Rana Daggubati wishes Prabhas on Birthday 

Also seen joining the league were Rakul Preet Singh,Deepika Padukone, Kajal Aggarwal, Payal Ghosh, Mahesh Babu and many others.  

Wishing Prabhas, Rakul Preet wrote, "Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas, wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness, may your stardom keep growing infinitely."

Marking her co-actor Prabhas’ birthday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share a birthday wish for him. With a wink emoji, she captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday. Dearest @actorprabhas, wishing you good health and happiness always. Hope you have a great year."

Wishing the actor, the soon-to-be-married actress Kajal Aggarwal, wrote "#HappyBirthdayPrabhas stay blessed and have a fab one"

Actor Sundeep Kishan addressing Prabhas as Anna, said "Wishing the man with a golden heart, A man who’s every move I have subconsciously started celebrating, Darling #Prabhas Anna a very Happy Birthday ....Wishing you a King Sized year ahead Anna, you deserve every second of it #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

Taking to her twitter, Payal Ghosh shared a picture of Prabhas, with a caption "Here’s wishing #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday. Hope your day is filled with happiness and a year filled with joy stay, blessed and have a fab one. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

"Happy birthday, Prabhas! Wishing you infinite success, happiness and peace always," tweeted Mahesh Babu.

The actor who achieved pan-India star status after the success of Baahubali 1 and 2 is currently in Italy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and co-starring Pooja Hegde.

