Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone and others wish Prabhas on birthday

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prabhas's birthday

Baahubali famed actor Prabhas who turned 41on Friday, received special birthday wishes by the fans across the country. Along with his fans his colleagues too penned some really lovely birthday wishes for him on their social media platform. His Baahubali co-star and close friend Rana Daggubati shared a collage of their best moments in his Instagram story, writing "Happy Birthday Brother @actorprabhas..Wish you only the best."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANADAGGUBATI Rana Daggubati wishes Prabhas on Birthday

Also seen joining the league were Rakul Preet Singh,Deepika Padukone, Kajal Aggarwal, Payal Ghosh, Mahesh Babu and many others.

Wishing Prabhas, Rakul Preet wrote, "Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas, wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness, may your stardom keep growing infinitely."

Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas 😃😃 wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness 🤗 may your stardom keep growing infinitely 😃 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 23, 2020

Marking her co-actor Prabhas’ birthday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share a birthday wish for him. With a wink emoji, she captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday. Dearest @actorprabhas, wishing you good health and happiness always. Hope you have a great year."

Wishing the actor, the soon-to-be-married actress Kajal Aggarwal, wrote "#HappyBirthdayPrabhas stay blessed and have a fab one"

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas stay blessed and have a fab one 🎂❤️🎉 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 23, 2020

Actor Sundeep Kishan addressing Prabhas as Anna, said "Wishing the man with a golden heart, A man who’s every move I have subconsciously started celebrating, Darling #Prabhas Anna a very Happy Birthday ....Wishing you a King Sized year ahead Anna, you deserve every second of it #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

Wishing you a King Sized year ahead Anna,you deserve every second of it ❤️🤗😘#HappyBirthdayPrabhas 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/DWoZsL6Xju — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 23, 2020

Taking to her twitter, Payal Ghosh shared a picture of Prabhas, with a caption "Here’s wishing #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday. Hope your day is filled with happiness and a year filled with joy stay, blessed and have a fab one. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/7ZMh0ERsCZ — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 23, 2020

"Happy birthday, Prabhas! Wishing you infinite success, happiness and peace always," tweeted Mahesh Babu.

Happy birthday, Prabhas! Wishing you infinite success, happiness and peace always😊 https://t.co/70j04zxG7G — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 23, 2020

The actor who achieved pan-India star status after the success of Baahubali 1 and 2 is currently in Italy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and co-starring Pooja Hegde.

