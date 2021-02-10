Proud husband Nick Jonas lauds Priyanka Chopra for her memoir Unfinished

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKAFANPAGE Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has finally added one more golden feather to her hat. The actress has turned author with her memoir Unfinished making it to the racks. The actress has talked about the ups and downs she has gone through in her personal and professional life in the book and even revealed some ugly secrets. Nonetheless, the actress claimed that she has been completely honest with the book. Other than the fans, PeeCee's husband Nick Jonas has expressed his excitement about the actress' book. The American singer took to his Twitter to laud Chopra and said that fans will love Unfinished.

Nick Jonas tweeted, "My beautiful wife @priyankachopra just added PUBLISHED AUTHOR to her already long list of achievements! Unfinished is out now! Congratulations Pri! You are all going to love this book."

Priyanka Chopra has also talked about her relationship with Nick Jonas in Unfinished. From their grah pravesh to falling in love with him, the actress has bared it all. PeeCee also shared how at the beginning of her career, she was asked to get a 'boob job' done to get successful in Bollywood. She revealed that the first person she met told her that she should fix her 'proportions', and her then-manager agreed with the idea.

"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt," she wrote in the book.

The actress continued: "I left the director/producer's office feeling stunned and small. Was he right that I couldn't be successful unless I had so many body parts 'fixed'? I thought of how individuals in the media and others in the industry had referred to me as 'dusky' and 'different-looking', and I wondered if I was cut out for this business after all."

ON the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger and has also bagged many nominations for her performance. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav. It explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively. Priyanka is also the executive producer of the film. Gold List is known to honour artists from the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) in the film industry every year.