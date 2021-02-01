Priyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi during 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot. Here's what he has to say

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANSHU PAINYULI Priyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi during 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli learnt the Kutchi language from the locals during the shoot of the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket in Rann of Kutch, and says it was fun to pick up something new. He says the film is one of his most unique experiences at work and there couldn't have been a more cheery finale than a schedule in Kutch. In the film, actress Taapsee Pannu plays a runner, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu will be seen playing Taapsee's husband in the sports drama helmed by Akarsh Khurana.

"I have shot for ‘Extraction' in Ahmedabad before but Kutchi is a whole new dialect that sounds like a new language altogether. I was intrigued and then talking to friends from the local crew, I thought of it as a great chance to pick up something new," Priyanshu said.

"I am an army kid, so moving places, moving cities, learning new things has always been a way of life. It's ingrained in me. I never leave an opportunity for a new learning. I am so glad I am here and I hope by the team we leave I have learned at least the basic pleasantry," he added.

On a related note, Taapsee has wrapped up the shoot for Rashmi Rocket. The actress was shooting for the film in Gujarat. Taking to her Instagram handle, she penned a heartfelt note for her team who were filming and shooting against all the odds in these challenging situations. Taapsee shared a picture from Rann of Kutch, where she is looking in the opposite direction while posing for the camera.

(With IANS Input)