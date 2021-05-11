Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Priyanka Chopra's singer-husband Nick Jonas opens up about having a 'make out' playlist

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the much-adored couples of the tinsel town. The duo who is now married for over 2 years keeps on catching the attention of their fans either by the PDA, public appearances or social media posts. Yet again, they came into the limelight after Nick's revelation about having a personal sex playlist. Yes, that's true! The singer recently featured on the cover of British GQ magazine and during the interview spoke on a lot of topics -- his wife, latest album Spaceman, and shedding Disney boy band image. Speaking about the playlist, he shared that it is important to play good songs while making out which is why he has one which interestingly does not feature his own tracks.

Talking about how people use his songs during 'sweet lovemaking,' Nick told GQ UK, "I think it's flattering. It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though. It is (quite off-putting). But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience."

Nick, who is generally considered a sex symbol for fans says he is flattered. He said, "Er, I think it's flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing. I don't take it too seriously. I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments. It's not something I wear as a badge of honour. I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed."

Nick was initially seen in various shows of the Disney Channel. Spilling beans on how he shed his boy band image, he said that it wasn't easy and came naturally with age and time. He added, "Lots of factors have helped that. And you look at that graduating class of our Disney days (Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato all came from that era) and everyone's continuing to do pretty well. I don't think working with (Disney) has the stigma that it did in our day, thankfully."

Nick and Priyanka were recently seen announcing the Oscars 2021 nominations list and attending BAFTA Awards together. Nick will be seen taking on the Billboard Music Awards 2021 hosting duties beginning from May 23.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger and also featured in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. She is also shooting her upcoming series Citadel in the UK.