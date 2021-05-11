Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Rashmika Mandanna shares endearing selfie with 'Dear Comrade' co-star Vijay Deverakonda, fans blown over

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are counted amongst one of the most popular actors of the South film industry and have impressed fans with their appearance in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Well, it isn't just their films but also their chemistry which they share both onscreen and offscreen that catches the attention of people. A few days back a video of their soap commercial went crazily viral on the social media platform. Yet again, a photo of the two stars is making rounds and has been shared by none other than the 25-year-old actress. It was posted on the occasion of the 31-year-old actor's birthday which falls on May 9. In the selfie, the two of them can be happily seen smiling for the camera.

The photo was originally shared by Rashmika on her Twitter handle alongside a caption reading, "I know, I'm super late but happiest birthday, Mr @thedeverakonda," followed by a flower, smiley, and a white heart emoticon." The actor looked dashing as always as he wore a grey t-shirt and a beanie.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda goes down on knees to propose Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna in viral video

Have a look:

As soon as she shared the post, it caught the attention of their fans who started pouring in adorable comments. Check them out here:

Not just her but even Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda shared a perfect family photo from Vijay's birthday. He captioned the same as "When Dad cracks one of those dad jokes - you HAVE to laugh."

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya & contestants trolled for singing Kishore Kumar's iconic songs

VD also took to his social media handle and thanked fans for their wishes. He wrote, "Thank you my loves..Your love has reached me and I feel blessed; till this lasts, I promise to give you great memories and always cherish your love."

Rashmika and Vijay recently shot for a commercial of a soap brand of whom they are the brand ambassadors. The shooting of the same took place at a private studio in Mumbai and a snippet went crazily viral. It gave a glimpse of Vijay sitting down on his knees and gifting a box to Rashmika.

On the professional front, Rashmika was recently seen in Badshah's song 'Top Tucker.' She will next be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' Not only this, but the actress even has her second Bollywood project 'Goodbye' which is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically abusing her & son Reyansh

Vijay, on the other hand, will be seen in Telugu-Hindi bilingual film, Liger opposite Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will be distributed by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.