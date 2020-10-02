Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares cover page of memoir Unfinished: Being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me

Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Friday revealed the cover page of her memoir Unfinished and also shared the experience of working on a memoir and reconciling with the past in the process.“Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realised that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life,” she wrote.

“My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to…and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose…c’est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required,” she added.

It was in 2018 when Priyanka Chopra announced her book Unfinished. Fans were pretty excited since then and have been asking the actor to release the book soon. The very next year, PeeCee tied the knot to Nick Jonas and now in 2020, she has finished the book.

