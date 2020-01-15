Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in Russo Brothers Amazon Series

Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
Priyanka Chopra will star in their upcoming drama series at Amazon alongside Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2020 7:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making waves in International cinema. After giving a couple of stellar performances in English movies, the diva is all set to jump to her next with Russo Brothers. The actress will star in their upcoming drama series at Amazon alongside Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. PeeCee took to her social media to share the news with her fans and revealed that the series is called Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon.”

While the show was originally announced in July 2018, the details of the series have been made available now. While the plot is still under wraps, it is said that PeeCee and Richard will star in the U.S. “mothership” edition of the series. Amazon also announced that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India.

The series will be written by ace writers including Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio. The Indian edition of the series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and produced with Amazon Studios.

Earlier in December, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also announced their collaboration with Amazon for their unscripted sangeet series and asked for entries. 

On the professional front, PeeCee has her hands full with interesting projects. She will be seen in the film adaptation of the novel titled The White Tiger. She will also be seen in an untitled Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. On the other hand, her co-star from Citadel, Richard Madden has been a popular name in Hollywood. The actor has given a Golden Globe-winning performance in the BBC One series Bodyguard. Currently, he is working on the Marvel film The Eternals.

 

