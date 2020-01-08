Priyanka Chopra wears see-through floral dress for dinner date with Nick Jonas, gets trolled

Priyanka Chopra on a dinner date with husband Nick Jonas

When it comes to style and fashion, Priyanka Chopra believes in setting the bar for herself. She outdoes herself every time, leaving her admirers in awe. After setting the Golden Globes red carpet on fire, she grabbed eyeballs with her sheer dramatic dress. Her Kukhareva black sleeveless risqué dress is not something any actress can pull off. She completed her look with bold dark lips, soft wavy hair and a pair of black strappy heels.

PeeCee accentuated her look with her statement handbag. She stepped out in her bold avatar for a dinner date with hubby Nick Jonas. Her look is perfect for a dinner date. Right?

Well, her experimental pick didn't go down well with some social media users. They criticised her sartorial choice calling her style '' disastrous''.

''Worst dress ever,'' a comment read. ''dress kya hai kya fashion ke naam pe kuch bhi mtlb,' wrote a user. ''What kind of disgusting dress is this,'' commented another.

Though some lauded her dress and dropped comments praising her look.

Well, do you know her diamond studs are costlier than her dress? While her dress is of Rs 59,000, her Pomellato earrings cost Rs 9,44,100.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka's look?