Priyanka Chopra goes bold with plunging neckline at Grammys 2020 red carpet, pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Priyanka Chopra looked nothing less than ‘bold and beautiful’ for her appearance at the biggest music night of the year, 62nd Grammys. The actress turned many heads with her plunging neckline as she walked the red carpet. She was accompanied by the most handsome date, her American singer husband Nick Jonas who complimented her look to the fullest. The actress has already made a mark of people’s hearts with her Pre-Grammy 2020 look and now her red carpet look will stay in viewers’ mind for a long time.

Priyanka opted for a gorgeous white Ralph and Russo Gown to rule the night. The ensemble looked perfect on PeeCee’s curves and hug her like it was made for her. The dress had batwing sleeves attached fringes which gave it the needed drama for the red carpet. The actress complimented the gown with side parted straight hair and drop earrings. On the other hand, Nick Jonas impressed in a crisp brown suit.

Priyanka also gave tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, the news of whose death came just a few hours before Grammys 2020. The actress paid a tribute to the champion as she flaunted his jersey number ‘24’ on her nails. She also dedicated a long post for him and wrote, “obe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal.”

The couple walked the red carpet with the Jonas Brothers and their spouses. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kevin and Danielle Jonas all arrived to the star-studded event together.

