Preity Zinta dances her heart out as Punjab Kings acquires Shikhar Dhawan for ₹8.25 crore

Punjab Kings co-owner and actress Preity Zinta wasn't able to attend this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions. But, the actress has been watching it from home and keeping her fans and followers updated. On Sunday, Preity shared a video of herself rejoicing as her team bought batsman Shikhar Dhawan at the IPL auction. Sharing a video of herself on her Instagram Stories, Preity wrote, "Yeah we got Shikhar Dhawan. Always wanted him in our team."

She also shared Punjab King's Instagram post welcoming Shikhar Dhawan. The post was captioned, "Ha-one and only Jatt ji!"

For the unversed, Shikhar became the first player to be sold on day one of the IPL mega auction being held in Bengaluru. Shikhar was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore.

Just before the auction started Preity shared a picture of her baby's face and said that she'll be watching the auction from home. Preity wrote, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting."

On Friday, Preity took to Instagram and informed everyone that she will miss the auction as she has to take care of her twins. "This year I'm going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India," she wrote.

However, Preity has discussed "all things cricket" with her team ahead of the auction. "The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks... I'm all ears #iplauction #throwback," she added.