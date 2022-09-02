Ponniyin Selvan singer Bamba Bakya dies at 49 in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDHUWRITES Ponniyin Selvan singer Bamba Bakya dies

Singer Bamba Bhakya passed away in Chennai due to illness. He was 49 and was undergoing treatment when he succumbed to a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he complained of discomfort. His sudden death has left his fans and the industry in shock. He was known for his soulful vocals and had sung many super hit songs like Simtangaran from Sarkar, Pullinangal from Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Kalame Kalame from Bigil.

His last project was the song Ponni Nadhi from AR Rahman's Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. Bamba Bhakya frequently worked with AR Rahman who was the one to identify Bakya's talent.

Many celebrities took to social media to express their shock at the sudden demise. Siddharth Srinivas tweeted, "RIP singer #BambaBakya - known for his beautiful and unique voice. Raati, Pullinangal and the starting bit of Ponni Nadhi will always be special!" while composer Santhosh Dayanidhi wrote, "Rest In peace brother @bambabakya #bambabakya gone too soon."

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija also shared an Instagram story and wrote, "Rest in peace brother. Can't believe you've passed away. Such a wonderful person and musician (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAR Rahman's daughter Khatija shared an Instagram story

More deatils about Bamba Bakya's funeral are awaited.

