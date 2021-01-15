People nowadays advise me to keep my mouth shut or keep a lock on my tongue, claims Amitabh Bachchan

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. He loves to treat his fans with his interesting social media posts and poetry. Recently, the actor hit 45 million followers on Twitter. Now, in a shocking revelation on Friday, Big B said that these days people advises him to put a lock on his tongue or keep his mouth shut. Bachchan reacted to a tweet by a user who talked about trusting people.

Replying to the twitter user, who said that if the world worked purely on trust, people would not have locks hanging on their doors, Big B wrote "Brother I have seen such days in Allahabad. We would never lock our house. Also our main gate would always remain open, I have never seen it being shut. Yes, but that is no longer possible. These days people advise me to keep a lock on my tongue,too."

पर भाई साहेब , ऐसे दिन हमने देखें हैं , इलाहबाद में । हम अपने घर में कभी भी ताला नहीं लगते थे । और घर का gate हमने कभी भी बंद होते नहीं देखा , वो सदा खुला ही रहता था । हाँ , पर अब ऐसा नहीं हो सकता ! आजकल तो सलाह देने वाले , कहते हैं , ज़बान पे भी ताला लगा के रखिए !! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DTdV9nD3ne — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 15, 2021

Talking about changing times, Bachchan mentioned in his blog post: "In today's world the hand written has become obsolete.. writing utensils are rare and the personal collect is smirked and laughed at."

On the related note, Amitabh hit 45 million followers on Twitter and shared a priceless throwback picture with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the occasion. The Don star shared a monochromatic picture posted by a fan and recalled a major incident of his life. Thanking the fan for the photo, Sr. Bachchan wrote, "The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more... Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident .."

On the work front, Amitabh finished shooting for season 12 of the popular television quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" or KBC this week. He is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial film "MayDay". Amitabh Bachchan's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. He has also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.