Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Bhumi Pednekar: Day I feel I'm superior and everyone else is a fool, it'll be end of me

Bhumi Pednekar: Day I feel I'm superior and everyone else is a fool, it'll be end of me

Bhumi Pednekar's next, Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2019 18:58 IST
bhumi pednekar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bhumi Pednekar said that her journey of getting into acting and making it big isn't only hers

Actor Bhumi Pednekar says she does not surround herself with "yes-men" to stay grounded. Bhumi says people around her have ensured that success and fame does not make her haughty."Luckily, I have played humbling characters. The person that I am on screen, isn't what I am off-screen. The reason I haven't moved away from my core is because I'm surrounded by people who won't let that happen.

"Even professionally, be it my manager, hair make-up team, everyone has the permission to give me a reality check. We have that kind of a relationship," Bhumi said in a group interview.

The actor said her journey of getting into acting and making it big isn't only hers and she'd never let it go to waste.

"The day I have only yes-men around me and feel I am the most superior and everyone else is a fool, it'll be the end of something beautiful that I've started.

"It's not just my journey, it's my mother's, sisters', family and friends. Everyone has invested so much into me being where I am. There are good days and bad days. You learn from the bad days and don't get overconfident with the good days," she added.

Bhumi Pednekar's next "Pati Patni Aur Woh" where the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to hit the theatres on December 6.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News