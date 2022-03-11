Pakistani actress Saba Qamar remembers Irrfan Khan, says she regrets not being in touch with him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA QAMAR Saba Qamar

Highlights Saba Qamar & Irrfan Khan worked together in Hindi Medium

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer

Remembering the late actor, Saba recalled how he used to crack jokes all the time

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who was seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan in the Bollywood film 'Hindi Medium', recently opened up about her experience of working with the late actor. Saba described him as a jovial person and shared Irrfan used to crack jokes on the sets. The actress added that she regrets not being in touch with him and called him a great actor. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

"I had a good friendship with Irrfan. He used to crack so many jokes on sets. It was always fun when he was around. I like being well prepared and so for every project, I always discuss my scenes with the Assistant Director and rehearse them with my co-actors," ANI quoted Saba as saying.

She also spoke about Irrfan's acting process. "Irrfan's way of working was quite different, we never rehearsed our scenes. He was a great actor, so down to earth. I've learnt a lot from him. He was a gem of a person and I regret not being in touch with him," Saba added.

On the work front, Saba is currently a part of Zindagi's new original 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem'. A Zindagi original, 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem' is a distinctive love story of a pure bond graduating from friendship to growing old together and everything in between. The 20-episode series has been written by contemporary playwright Sajjad Gul, who is known for touching upon social issues and psychological traits through his stories, sees director Kashif Nisar at the helm of affairs. Kashif has earlier worked on shows like 'Dumpukht - Aatish E Ishq', and 'O Rangreza'.

The show which also stars Nauman Ijaz is set to stream from March 11 on ZEE5 for Indian viewers.