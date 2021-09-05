Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Celebs & fans pour in wishes for Mirzapur's Kaleen bhaiya

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is counted as one of the most versatile and talented actors of the industry. Every now and then, he has proved himself and impressed fans with his acting prowress. With prominent roles like Sultan in Gangs of Wasseypur, Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena, Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur, the actor has largely connected with the millennial movie buffs. He leaves no stone in bringing life into a character and which is why on his 45th birthday, fans decided to make him feel special. This is the reason why social media on Sunday got filled with lovely wishes which came in from not just his audience but also industry counterparts.

Let's have a look at how birthday of the 'King of Webseries' was made special.

Salman Khan films wrote, "Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi, an actor par excellence!"

Sharad Kelkar shared a picture with the actor and wished him as he wrote, "Happy Birthday, @TripathiiPankaj Ji!"

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy Birthday Pankaj, Wishing you love and light always."