Newlywed Neha Kakkar shares love-filled post for husband Rohanpreet Singh on birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR/ROHANPREETSINGH Newlywed Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar, who tied the knot last month with Rohanpreet Singh, rang in her husband's birthday on Tuesday. The singer shared a romantic post for Rohanpreet on his birthday and mentioned that he made her realise that life is worth living. She called him the most caring and loving husband. In the post, the couple can be seen holding "The Kapil Sharma Show" coffee mugs in the photograph, probably informing that they are going to be feature on the show.

Wishing Rohanpreet, Neha wrote: "Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar."

"#NehuPreet on #TheKapilSharmaShow Soon And NehuPreet's Styling again done by Meee Yours Truly #NehaKakkar," she added.

Replying to the post, Rohanpreet said "I love you the Most my Beautiful Ardhangini ji!! Thank you soooooo much for All the Happiness. You’re the Most Caring Loving Wife. Partner Life is Beautiful with you. My Beautiful Doll."

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote "Arre arre!! How lovely are you two together! Happy Birthday, @rohanpreetsingh. October se jaise celebration chal hi raha hai, and I hope it never stops for you guys!"

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar changed her name on Instagram to flaunt her marital status. Neha added Mrs Singh in brackets beside her name on her verified Instagram account. Recently, Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She has shared her wedding photographs on social media. The couple also released a song titled "Nehu da vyah" to celebrate their wedding.