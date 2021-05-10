Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi celebrate third anniversary away from each other, share awwdorable pics together

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANGAD BEDI Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi celebrate third anniversary away from each other, share adorable pics together

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are isolated from each other in two different towns on their third wedding anniversary. Taking to her Instagram handle on the special occasion, the actress shared a post stating how much she miss hubby Angad. She penned down a heartfelt note along with adorable pictures of the two as both are isolating in different places, away from each other.

Sharing a few photographs, Neha revealed their many moods of love and wrote "The many moods of loving you my love... I wish we were together, I wish we were not isolated, I wish I could hold you, I wish we could lie down under the shade of a big tree and talk about sweet nothing ..."

"I wish I could watch our baby girl jump on you with uncontrollable excitement... I wish for so much but then again all I wish for is for you and everyone, everywhere to be healthy and happy. Happy anniversary my love ... see you on the other side ... stronger #thistooshallpass," she added.

Earlier today, Angad also shared a touching note missing Neha and their daughter Mehr. He wrote: "Not the right time for any celebration. But since we completed 3 years today as man and wife. And yet we are isolated in two different towns away from each other. The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love.. here is too many more godwilling @nehadhupia #10thmay."

Reacting to the post, Sophie Choudry, who is a dear friend of Neha and Angad, wrote, "Love all 3 of you. This too shall pass. Happy anniversary. Health and happiness always @angadbedi @nehadhupia (sic)." Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aparshakti Khurana dropped heart emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Delhi in May 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year.

