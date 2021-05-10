Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VOHRA Rahul Vohra's wife blames medical negligence for his death, shares last video of actor from hospital

Actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra died of COVID-19 in a Delhi hospital. The actor was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi super speciality hospital and was undergoing treatment for the same. He was 35. His death more more saddening by a Facebook post shared by him a day earlier in which he wrote that he would have lived had he received proper and better medical assistance. On Monday his wife Jyoti Tiwari, shared a video of him from the hospital where he was being treated. She blamed medical negligence for his death and sought 'justice'

Jyoti posted a heartbreaking video, where Rahul can be seen gasping even at the hospital and while he had an oxygen mask. The Instagram post read, "Justice for every Rahul... Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata. Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega. Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye. #justiceforirahulvohra. (Everyone knows Rahul passed away but nobody knows how he died. This is Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi and this is how they treat their patients. This is the kind of treatment he got.)"

In the video, Rahul could be heard saying, "Iski (oxygen mask) bohot keemat hai aaj ke time pe. Bina iske mareez na zhhatpata jaata hai. Kuch nahi aata isme, kuch bhi nahi aa raha (This is quite valuable in today’s time. Without it, the patient suffers. But there is nothing in this, nothing at all)."

Rahul added that when he would call an attendant, they would tell him that they will return in a minute but they don't, they just disappear. "I keep calling for them, they don't come. They come in 1-2 hours till then it is up to us to manage. They are not able to understand. What should I do?" Rahul questioned.

On the related note, Rahul, on Saturday, took to his Facebook and posted, "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra (Had I got better treatment, I would have survived too)." He shared details of the hospital he was admitted to and added, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will reborn soon and do some good work. Now, I have lost all the courage)."

Last week, Rahul posted a distress message, seeking a hospital bed with an oxygen supply for himself. He said that his blood oxygen level was continuously dipping.

