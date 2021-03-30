Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDINSIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui's tip to 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' co-actor Rohit Chaudhary

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a valuable acting tip for Rohit Chaudhary on the set of "Jogira Sara Ra Ra", the latter has revealed. "One advice that Nawazuddin sir gave me was, 'ek achha actor woh nahi hai jo hasaye ya rulaye, ek achha actor woh hai jo aapko sochne pe majboor kar de (a good actor is not one who makes you laugh or cry, a good actor is one who compels you to think). It really got imbibed in me," said Rohit.

The actor plays Nawazuddin's friend Manu in the romantic comedy that also stars Neha Sharma.

"Working with Neha and Nawazuddin sir is such an great experience. It is an altogether fun experience as it is a comedy film. First day shoot with Nawazuddin sir was like a fanboy moment for me, because I'm a huge admirer of his work and really appreciate it. This is the first time I'm getting to share screen space (with Nawazuddin Siddiqui), hence I'm really happy and also getting to learn a lot of things," Rohit gushed.

The Kushan Nandy directorial also features Sanjay Mishra and Mimoh Chakraborty, and is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.