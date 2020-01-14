Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 9’s Natasa Stankovic poses in black swimwear with fiancé Hardik Pandya, see pics

Actress Natasa Stankovic has been grabbing headlines for her engagement with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Ever since the couple has shared their pictures and video of their proposal on social media, their engagement has been a hot topic of discussion among fans. Now, Natasa has shared a throwback picture of her and fiance Hardik Pandya having a chilled out time together.

In the picture, Natasa Stankovic oozed oomph in a black monokini posing with beau Hardik Pandya. Have a look:

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant shared some more pictures of herself looking as sizzling as ever.

Recently, Natasa shared a loving selfie with Hardik in Instagram stories with her head on his chest, as she also wished her fans, “Happy Orthodox Christmas” and wrote, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your understand.”

Hardik and Natasa

Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandya spoke about Natasa Stankovic in a recent interview with Bombay Times.and said, "“Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged".

