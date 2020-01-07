Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGEN SHAH Newly engaged couple Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya share mushy moment, spend time with family (Pics)

Ever since Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020, there has been complete buzz everywhere. The couple has been grabbing eyeballs across the internet. Now, the newly engaged couple is flaunting their love for one another giving us major relationship goals. Recently, Hardik and Natasa were seen cozying up in a selfie and also, Hardik was seen joining his lady love and her family for dinner.

Natasa Stankovic shared an adorable selfie with fiance Hardik Pandya on her Instagram story on Tuesday. The Serbian actress took a candid click of Hardik, who is looking away from the camera, and shared it on her story, tagging Ed Sheeran's popular song "Photograph".

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya joined Natasa Stankovic and her family for dinner on Monday night.

The couple has been making headlines ever since the India all-rounder announced his engagement to Natasa last week through an Instagram post, that caught many by surprise, with the caption "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan".

Hardik Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team. Pandya last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.

Natasa Stankovic is a former reality show ‘Big Boss’ contestant and featured in a popular music Badshah music video ‘Bandook’, apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies.