Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni announce separation after 4 years of marriage

After much speculation, actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have confirmed that they have decided to go separate ways. The star couple had tied the knot on 7th October 2017 in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The pictures had become a rage on the internet and had left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked. Looks like their fairytale has come to an end.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Akkineni shared, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

She requested fans for privacy and wrote, "We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

"Thanking you for your support," The Family man actress concluded. Naga Chaitanya shared the same post on social media.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met on the set of Ye Maaya Chesave but sparks of love ignited between them after a while. Initially when rumours started to spread that they are dating, the actors remained tight-lipped about it but a year before their wedding, they came out in the open and made it official.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the popular web series 'The Family Man 2' and bagged Best Female Performance (Series) award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She will next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.'

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, the actor will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. His latest release is Love Story with sai Pallavi.