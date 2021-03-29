Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMEET KAUR 'Nadiyon paar' singer Rashmeet Kaur tests Covid-19 positive

Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who recently scored a big hit with "Nadiyon paar" in the film "Roohie", informed her fans on Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The singer took a rather creative way to share the news that she is home-quarantined and is taking care of herself. In a video uploaded on her Instagram account, Rashmeet showed how she gets tested and the results come in after 48 hours, leaving her shocked in a Bollywood style!

She then says in the video: "Got my Covid reports today and it's positive. It's day 4 and home-quarantine is going on. Ten more days left, so what to do? One reel every day? What do you think? Write down all your suggestions. I am taking care of myself. Please stay safe."

Uploading the video, she said "Aisa positive jisne duniya hilaaa di Please stay safe everyone .. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai!

Reshmeet is currently ruling the charts with her rendition of "Nadiyo paar (Let the music play again)", recreated by composers Sachin-Jigar from the 2004 party song "Let the music play" by Shamur. Her other major hit is "Baajre da sitta", which she recorded with Deep Kalsi and Ikka and which released earlier this year.

Earlier, in the day, Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. Shaikh, 29 took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actress wrote.

