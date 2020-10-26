Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRABEDI Mandira Bedi adopts 4-year-old girl, introduces her daughter as Tara Bedi Kaushal

Being a mother is a great blessing and actress-model Mandira Bedi is sailing in the same boat as she welcomed her four-year-old daughter through adoption. Taking to Instagram, she shared an emotional post along with a photo of her daughter whom she named Tara Bedi Kaushal leaving her fans super happy. For the unversed, the DDLJ actress and husband Raj Kaushal are also parents to 9-year-old son Vir. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Mandira wrote alongside, "She has come to us... like a blessing from above... our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit... with eyes that sparkle like stars... sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home... With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."

48-year-old Mandira, in the picture along with others, can be seen wearing not just a white outfit but also a charming smile. The new member in their family was seen in the centre of their parents looking adorable in her two little ponies. Have a look at her post here:

As soon as she shared the post, a lot of congratulatory comments started pouring in for her. Actor Anindita Bose wrote, "so so soooooo happy for you’ll....Congratulations" while Vidya Malvade commented, "God bless you & your little twinkling star...Tara." Nutritionist Pooja Makhija also commented and wrote, "Big hug to our Tara! You’ve wait longgggg for her!" while wrestler Sangram Singh exclaimed, "Proud of you Mandiraaa ji. God bless you all."

In November last year, Mandira told Hindustan Times, "Raj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara. Unfortunately, the procedure hasn’t moved forward since then. I’m eagerly waiting to get approval from them so that we can bring a new addition to our family."

On the occasion when the iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge completed 25 years, the actress shared a post on Insta and wrote, "#25yearchallenge !!! It’s wonderful to have been a part of a film that has made cinema history on many counts. I have changed a lot, life has changed a lot. But Red is still the color of LOVE ! #25yearsofddlj I want to see some Then & Nows from all of you.."

Mandira has also worked in TV shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Shanti. Apart from this, she has hosted shows like Fame

Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.

