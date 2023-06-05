Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident. He was 39

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi, who is known for his comic roles, died in a car accident on Monday. Reportedly, he was travelling with fellow artists Mahesh, Binu Adimali and Ullas Aroor when their car met with an accident at Thrissur Kaypamangalam Panambikun at 4:30 am. The police told PTI, "It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the death of Sudhi other than millions of fans who flooded Twitter.

Latest Entertainment News