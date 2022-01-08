Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @BARAJU_SUPERHIT Mahesh Babu’s brother Ramesh Babu passes away

In a shocking state of affairs, Mahesh Babu's brother and actor Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu breathed his last on Saturday (January 8). He was 56 years old. As per media reports, He was suffering from liver-related problems for a long time. Confirming the news of his sudden demise, film producer BA Raju tweeted, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. - Ghattamaneni Family"

Several celebrities expressed their grief and paid their tribute to Krishna’s elder son Ramesh Babu.

Director Ramesh Varma tweeted, "Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu Garu was no more Broken heart. Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family. Om Shanti."

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu recently tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation.

On Thursday (January 6), the actor took to Instagram and informed his fans about his health. He shared that he has mild symptoms and is currently in home isolation. "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance," he wrote.

"Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love," he added.

Ramesh Babu made his on-screen debut with the film Alluri Seetharama Raju in 1974. He acted in over 15 films before retiring from acting in 1997. He later turned into a producer. He produced films "Arjun" and "Athidhi", starring Mahesh Babu as the lead actor.