Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene make 'perfect couple' and these pics are proof

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and surgeon Shriram Nene have been married for 21 years now. However, the two continue to set new couple goals every day. Recently, in a lovely post, Dr Nene showered wife Madhuri with some love. He posted a picture of the couple and captioned it as, "Never a dull moment." The adorable photo features Madhuri in a striped top as she happily poses with Dr Nene, who can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt. Fans are loving the picture and have showered the couple with compliments in the comment box. While several users dropped heart emojis on the post, many wrote, 'perfect couple' 'my favourite."

Madhuri married Shriram in 1999 in California. The couple has two sons -- Arin, 17, and Ryan, 15. Last year, celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary, the couple shared happy pictures with each other on social media. Madhuri penned a note for husband saying she is grateful to have him in her life. The actress shared two pictures with her husband on Instagram. The first picture is from their wedding day and the second photograph seems to be clicked during a vacation.

"Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike and I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you and us Ram," she had written.

On the film front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Kalank", which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. During lockdown, she made her debut as a singer with an English number titled "Candle".

Currently, the actress is seen as a judge on reality show Dance Deewane 3. Also, Madhuri is set to make her digital debut with the series "Finding Anamika". In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.