Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are now married; checkout photos and video from the lavish ceremony

South Korean singer and actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Da In are officially married now. The celebrity couple hosted an intimate but lavish ceremony in Seoul's The Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas. It was attended by their family members and close friends. Several photos and videos from the wedding have now arrived on social media. The South Korean stars have been romantically involved since 2020. They made their relationship official in mid-2021.

For the wedding, Lee Da In chose a stunning white ballroom gown that featured lots of sparkly, lacy detailing. Her long tulle veil was fastened to her crown with a statement tiara as she kept her hair slick and neat. The groom, Lee Seung Gi, looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow. He looked very emotional in some scenes.

The newlywed pair also cut an extravagant 4-tier cake post their nuptials. Lee Seung-gi changed into a white tuxedo for the event. Lee Da-in also switched it up in a dreamy layered tulle gown, letting her hair down in soft curls. Lee Seung-gi reportedly sang for his newlywed bride as Lee Da-in was seen blushing.

Lee Da In is the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri, and the youngest sister of actor Lee Yu Bi. She made her debut in 2014. She was last seen in Alice and will be next seen in the K-drama, Lovers.

Lee Seung Gi is best known for his works in Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019) and Mouse (2021). He was last seen in The Law Cafe and will be next seen as a part of the upcoming Korean film, About Family.

