Karwa Chauth 2019 moon rise time, rituals, celeb wishes: All you need to know

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important days in the lives of married women. The wives fast -- without water -- for the happiness and long life of their husbands. The festival is observed mostly in northern parts of the country.
Unmarried women also fast -- some for their companions, others for a good life partner.
Karwa Chauth fast is opened after sighting the moon in the evening.
India celebrates Karwa Chauth on October 17 this year. The fast time is from 6:27 am to 8:16 pm.
Karwa Chauth moonrise timing is 8:16 pm.
When the entire nation is celebrating, how can Bollywood lag behind. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other filmstars shared love-filled posts on Twitter on the occasion.