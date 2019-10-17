Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Karwa Chauth 2019 moon rise time, rituals, celeb wishes: All you need to know
Live now

Karwa Chauth 2019 moon rise time, rituals, celeb wishes: All you need to know

The entire nation is celebrating, and Bollywood isn't behind too. Read the blog to know all what's happening in India on Karwa Chauth 2019.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 17:38 IST
Karwa Chauth 2019 moon rise time, rituals, celeb wishes:
Image Source : PIXABY

Karwa Chauth 2019 moon rise time, rituals, celeb wishes: All you need to know

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important days in the lives of married women. The wives fast -- without water -- for the happiness and long life of their husbands. The festival is observed mostly in northern parts of the country.

Unmarried women also fast -- some for their companions, others for a good life partner.

Karwa Chauth fast is opened after sighting the moon in the evening.

India celebrates Karwa Chauth on October 17 this year. The fast time is from 6:27 am to 8:16 pm. 

Karwa Chauth moonrise timing is 8:16 pm.

When the entire nation is celebrating, how can Bollywood lag behind. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other filmstars shared love-filled posts on Twitter on the occasion.

Live updates : Karwa Chauth 2019 LIVE Updates: Moonrise time, rituals, Celeb wishes

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 17, 2019 5:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Anil Kapoor celebrated the festival in an unconventional way, sharing a video of himself at his best and thanked wife Sunita Kapoor for her prayers, love, and affection. The actor is a fitspiration for all of us as he manages to own a well-maintained and fit physique at this age. Forever young Anil Kapoor shared his fitness video where he sprinted to his best and wrote in his caption," ll your love, prayers, and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and every day!  Happy karva chauth @kapoor.sunita"

     

  • Oct 17, 2019 5:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen pic of Jaya Bachchan

    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an unseen photograph of his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan, cropping his own picture from the frame. "the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen," he captioned the image.

  • Oct 17, 2019 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Moon rise time, Muhurat, Mantra and Puja Vidhi

    We have combined an extensive list of Karwa Chauth 2019 puja muhurat, timings, moonrise timings as well as puja vidhi. Here's hoping that this Karwa (Karva) Chauth brings you and your better half great amount of joy and happiness. Read full story here

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKareena, Saif’s anniversary celebrations include cake, wine and Taimur Next StoryFarah Khan celebrates 30 years of dosti with Tabu, shares adorable pic  